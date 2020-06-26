Video: 5G NR-Light will serve sensors, wearables, and IoT

5G Technology World interviews Qualcomm’s Danny Tseng about what to expect from 3GPP Release 17.

5G comes with three broad expectations: faster mobile devices in 3GPP Release 15, lower latency and greater reliability from Release 16, and low-complexity IoT in Release 17 (Figure 1). Release 15 has been with us since December 2018 and with Release 16 on the cusp of release, 3GPP is now developing Release 17 with an anticipated release in 2021.

While Release 15 brought 5G New Radio (5G NR), Release 17 will bring 5G NR-Light to address connections between 5G networks and IoT devices such as sensors, wearables, and asset trackers.

5G NR-Light will support low-power and low data rates where channel bandwidth will be 10 MHz to 20 MHz rather than the 100 MHz available for enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB). Furthermore, 5G NR-Light will use half-duplex transmissions, a simplified RF chain, smaller packaging, frequency hopping, and longer low-power modes to increase battery life (Figure 2). These enhancements will occur on the device side as opposed to the network side.

In the video below, 5G Technology World spoke with Danny Tseng, staff manager, 5G technical marketing at Qualcomm. Danny explains the basics of 5G NR-Light and why it’s being developed.