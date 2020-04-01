Controllers manage 8-W high-voltage converters

STMicroelectronics’ VIPer222 controller for high-voltage converters up to 8W brings small size, low cost, and versatility to applications such as home appliances, building-automation devices, smart lighting, and smart meters.

With integrated features including an error amplifier, current-sensing MOSFET, and high-voltage startup circuitry, the VIPer222 can be used in a wide variety of popular converter topologies. These include non-isolated flyback converters, isolated flyback converters with primary-side regulation or secondary-side regulation using a photo-coupler, buck converters, and buck-boost converters.

The VIPer222 is the first in ST’s highly integrated controller family to contain a 730V avalanche-rugged power stage, ensuring superior reliability. Short-circuit protection, thermal protection, pulse skipping protection, soft start, and circuitry to manage burst-mode operation for enhanced efficiency at light load are also provided.

Further features minimize external BoM and simplify converter design. These include a wide operating voltage (VCC) range of 4.5V-30V, which allows the device to be easily powered whatever the desired output voltage. The low startup voltage of 30V DC permits a wide input-voltage range and eases starting at low supply voltages. Light-load power consumption of less than 40mW simplifies meeting eco-design guidelines, and the jittered PWM controller allows the use of small filter components.

The VIPer222 is in production now and available in 5mm x 4mm SSOP10 from $0.33 for orders of 1000 pieces.