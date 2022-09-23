Vision IC supports dual-channel 4K ISP, enhanced AI processing, depth sensing

Inuitive Ltd. announced the launch of its new NU4100, an expansion of its Vision and AI IC portfolio. Based on Inuitive’s unique architecture and advanced 12nm process technology, the new NU4100 IC supports integrated dual-channel 4K ISP, enhanced AI processing, and depth sensing in a single-chip, low-power design.

The NU4100 is the second generation of the NU4x00 series of products. The NU4x00 series is ideal for Robotics, Drones, VR, and Edge-AI applications that demand multiple sensor aggregation, processing, packing, and streaming. It is specifically designed for robots and other applications that must sense and analyze the environment using 3, 6, or more cameras, as they make real-time actionable decisions based on that input.

The new NU4100 supports multi-camera designs and can simultaneously process and stream two imager channels of up to 12MP, or 4K resolution, each at 60 frames per second (fps), while running advanced AI networks. This IC enhances the level of integration for products using Inuitive technology and speeds the AI processing power by 2X-4X while consuming 20% less power than Inuitive’s first generation.

The new NU4100 was quickly adopted by the CE & Metaverse industry leaders, already securing it for their market products, instead of any alternatives. Customer products powered by NU4100 will be available starting 1Q 2023.

The main features and capabilities of the new NU4100 include: Proprietary Inuitive Depth Vision Accelerators (IDVA); Dual camera ISP unit – up to 12Mp per video stream; Dual-core Vision-DSP with 384GOPs – optimized for computer vision functions; Efficient AI Engine with 3.2TOPs processing power for DNN; ARM Cortex-A5 CPU running Linux OS; Connectivity for up to 6 Camera devices; Fast interfaces – USB3.0, MIPI CSI/DSI – Rx & Tx, LPDDR4, and more;

The new high-resolution and advanced AI processing provided by the new IC can benefit many other Edge-AI applications. Applications such as Industry 4.0 facilities can leverage the high Edge-AI performance and image resolution for improved process control and a higher level of automation. Likewise, drones can use the ISP and Neural Network-Based vision effects, such as low-light enhancement, to autonomously operate in both dark and lit environments.

The NU4100 samples are already available and will be ready for mass production by January 2023.