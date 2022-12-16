Visual IDE optimized for ROS-based robot software

MOV.AI announced the beta release of Flow , a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE) designed especially for ROS-based robot software.

This open IDE speeds up and streamlines robot software development with a visual representation of ROS projects that makes it easy to understand ROS projects and allows simple and intuitive development. MOV.AI Flow makes it easier to import assets, reduces configuration and integration work, speeds up debugging, and makes it easy to port projects across environments, and share with the community.

MOV.AI Flow is based on ROS and was developed with the intention of making ROS accessible to a wider community. In the spirit of ROS, the tool is completely free and the source code is available on GitHub under a source-available license. The license allows developers to use the Flow code freely and adapt it to their needs, including developing commercial products, with minimal exclusions.

MOV.AI Flow beta main capabilities: A visual ROS editor with a visual representation of robot behavior, drag-and-drop editing capabilities, and support for both existing and new ROS projects; Built-in visual state machine and node orchestration; Callback editor for multi-protocol event handling; Visual debugging both during simulations or in run-time; Configuration editor, for easy viewing and editing of parameter files; Out-of-the-box integration with the ROS ecosystem; Easy porting into a runtime environment, or for sharing with others in the ROS community;