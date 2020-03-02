VME SBCs include latest Intel CPUs

The Aegis combat system, DDGx and other Navy programs have relied on GMS VME SBCs for critical applications such as fire control, engine control, machinery control, and operator console displays. The Navy’s evolving software requirements and program enhancements mandate performance higher than that provided by the original VME boards, which in turn requires the market’s newest processors and features. The new VME120 versions maintain backward compatibility with legacy systems and add latest-generation Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processors and modern graphics features.

GMS VME SBCs are designed for technology refresh/insertion and easy pre-planned product improvement (P3I) using the same backplane, signal positions, and front panel connections. This enables naval customers to enjoy the performance benefits of Intel’s newest processors by simply unplugging the older model, plugging in the new model, and loading the software.

The VME120 is available in three versions: a single-slot version that replaces fourth-generation Intel “Haswell” processors, and two dual-slot versions. One of the dual-slot versions replaces an earlier fourth-generation Intel processor and the other replaces an earlier Motorola PowerPC CPU. All told, the VME120 replaces either two or three earlier generations of previously deployed GMS Intel- or Motorola-based SBCs.

Unique to the VME120 is the modular design that enables it to remain backward compatible with legacy versions while also providing the newest and fastest graphics and processing. In the single-slot version, a PMC or XMC I/O board, or a SATA SSD can be mounted on the board to provide both backplane and front-panel I/O. The dual-slot versions add a PCI Express Workstation I/O (WSIO) mezzanine carrier card that supports additional I/O mezzanines: MXM (1x), PMC or XMC (3x). Collectively, the VME120-WSIO reduces an entire chassis’ worth of VME boards into a mere two slots. Thanks to the VME120’s backward compatibility, the card can support VME32, VME64, 3- and 6-row VME connectors, and a center P0 connector, depending on the variant.

The 3.0 MHz Kaby Lake Xeon E3-1505M CPU is mated to 64 GB of DDR4 DRAM with ECC for added reliability. I/O includes: 2x 10GbE to the front panel, 2x 1GbE to the backplane, 4x SATA ports, 4x serial ports, 1x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0, a super I/O Com port to the front panel, HDMI and VGA to the backplane, and 16 GPIO on P2. Used with operator consoles, it also includes line in and mic in, plus headphone audio output.

The VME120 supports the user’s choice of an XMC/PMC with front panel I/O or a SATA SSD mounted on the SBC itself. The dual-slot VME120-WSIO provides up to three additional XMC/PMC sites, or two sites with an add-on MXM. When equipped with an MXM, the SBC supports triple video outputs, with options for dual VGA and “sync on green” for legacy military consoles.