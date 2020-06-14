Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5 combo modules target industrial IoT apps

Laird Connectivity has announced the upcoming Sterling-LWB5+ Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.1 module. Powered by CYW4373E silicon from Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, the Sterling-LWB5+ is purpose-built for industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity through a secure, reliable, and robust feature set.

Laird Connectivity’s new Sterling-LWB5+ was intentionally designed for industrial IoT applications where performance, size, cost, and ruggedness are required to deliver reliable wireless connectivity. Careful design considerations were made to ensure the Sterling-LWB5+ is painless when integrating into host platforms.

The Sterling-LWB5+ has a rich feature-set including 802.11ac Wi-Fi and dual-mode Bluetooth. It includes an industrial temperature specification and a solder-down module form factor that is suitable for industrial devices where vibration and impacts are common. With an integrated PA (Power Amplifier) and LNA (Low Noise Amplifier) and antenna diversity, this new module ensures reliable connectivity in harsh RF environments.

A Linux Backports package ensures compatibility for a broad range of Linux Kernels.

The Sterling-LWB5+ is ideal for harsh industrial IoT application areas including rugged handheld devices, industrial IoT connectivity, industrial IoT sensors, and battery-powered medical devices. It supports the latest WPA3 security standards and will be globally certified to reduce customers’ barrier to entry. Pending certifications include FCC, IC, CE, Giteki, and RCM.