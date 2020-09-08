Wireless power receiver enables bidirectional operation

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced the P9415-R wireless power receiver with Renesas’ exclusive WattShare technology as the newest member of its wireless power solutions portfolio. The new 15W wireless power receiver enables smartphones, power banks, and portable industrial and medical equipment, to wirelessly charge other mobile devices and accessories that also have wireless charging capabilities. The P9415-R features up to 5W of transmit power capability in transmitter/receiver (TRx) mode, as well as receive up to 15W on Qi transmitters, enabling quick and convenient mobile device charging on the go.

Based on Renesas’ proprietary WattShare technology, the P9415-R combines receiver and transmitter capabilities, allowing smartphones, smartwatches, truly wireless ear buds, and other devices to be wirelessly charged simply by placing them on top of a smartphone or other industrial and medical portable devices. In WattShare TRx mode, the P9415-R enables these mobile devices to change the power flow direction and deliver up to 5W of power to charge other devices. Customers can use the same wireless power coil and the same P9415 circuitry to both receive and transmit power wirelessly.

Key Features

MTP non-volatile memory for easy firmware and device function updates

GUI support offering greater flexibility for user customization

Receives up to 30W in proprietary mode

UVLO as low as 2.7V for increased available charging area and fast connections

Improved IOUT sensing accuracy for improved foreign object detection capabilities

Supports an easier path to QI certification and speeds time to market

Bi-directional communications to support proprietary authentication with encryption

X-Y alignment circuitry for better receiver/transmitter device alignment

WPC 1.3 ready – Renesas’ first WPC 1.3-ready wireless power receiver

Renesas is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications.