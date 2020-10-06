Women in Electronics announces 4th Annual Leadership Conference

Women in Electronics, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the professional and personal development of women in the electronics industry, today announced its 4th Annual Leadership Conference. Under the theme of Even Better Together, this all-industry event, scheduled for November 10th, offers an incredible lineup of speakers addressing key industry and leadership topics.

“The theme of Even Better Together truly epitomizes the essence of our 4th annual leadership conference. Women in Electronics encourages both women and men to participate in this year’s event,” said Jackie Mattox, WE President and Founder. “With keynote speakers addressing a broad range of topics including the silent issues that impact productivity and profits, unconscious bias awareness, the state of the electronic components supply chain, and how to shift leadership principals for growth, both women and men will benefit from attending.”

Keynote speakers include Lanan Clark, Wealth Management Director for JP Morgan, Dr. Shawn Andrews, Author/Trainer/Professor/Coach, Michael Knight, President of TTI Semiconductor Group, and John Maxwell, Author and Leadership Expert. The conference will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 8am – 2:45pm PST. For a complete look at the keynote topics, available breakout sessions and the WE Advisory Council Panel, please download our event agenda here. Registration details are available on the Women in Electronics website.