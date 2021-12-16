10/100/1000 base-T chip LAN transformer qualified for automotive uses

Bourns, Inc. released its automotive-grade Model SM453229A-381N7Y 10/100/1000 Base-T Chip LAN Transformer. Designed for maximum PCB layout flexibility, Bourns’ latest Chip LAN Transformer model is a low-profile discrete solution. It is also AEC-Q200 compliant featuring an expanded temperature range of 40 to +105 °C, is capable of Hi-Pot isolation of 1500 VAC/60 sec., and is able to withstand pulse voltages of up to 2400 V, 1.2/50 μs. These features make the Model SM453229A-381N7Y ideal for 10/100/1000 Base-T Ethernet networks, industrial single pair Ethernet and IEEE 802.3 Ethernet-based applications, and pairing common-mode chip inductors for EMI suppression.

This small, center-tapped transformer is wound on a drum core and capped with a ferrite plate to emulate the close magnetic path of a toroid core. The center tap allows for common-mode suppression even without an extra common mode filter. This discrete shielded transformer helps to reduce efforts in EMI troubleshooting. Bourns’ fully automated production process contributes to a higher degree of component uniformity and promotes consistent quality and improved reliability. High-volume, cost-effective production can be achieved with a shorter production lead time because of this automated production process.

Bourns SM453229A-381N7Y 10/100/1000 Base-T Chip LAN Transformers are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.