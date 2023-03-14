100 and 200 MHz Arm-based MCUs optimized for sensing, gaming, wearables, and appliances

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the expansion of its 32-bit RA family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with two new Groups based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone technology. The new 100-MHz RA4E2 Group and 200-MHz RA6E2 Group are optimized to provide best-in-class power efficiency without compromising performance. With 128 Kbyte and 256 Kbyte flash options and 40 Kbytes of SRAM, the new groups integrate abundant connectivity options such as on-chip CAN FD, USB, QSPI, SSI, and I3C interfaces and offer an easy upgrade path to other members of the RA Family. They are ideal for applications requiring high performance in small packages such as sensing, gaming, wearables, and appliances.

The RA4E2 and the RA6E2 are the most cost-effective members of the RA family with integrated CAN FD and are available with small package options including a space-saving 4 x 4 mm 36-pin BGA and a 5 x 5 mm 32-pin QFN to satisfy the needs of cost-sensitive and space-constrained applications. In addition, the low power consumption of the new devices saves energy, enabling end products to contribute to a greener environment.

All RA devices are supported by the Renesas Flexible Software Package (FSP) which includes highly efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and improve the functionality of peripherals. The FSP’s GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the full Arm ecosystem as well as Renesas’ extensive partner network, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market.

The RA4E2 Group includes five different options, spanning from 32-pin to 64-pin packages as small as 4 x 4mm, and 128kB of flash memory along with 40kB of SRAM. The RA4E2 devices offer excellent active power consumption, using 82 µA / MHz while executing from Flash at 100 MHz. They have an extended operating temperature range of -40/105°C. The RA4E2 Group is ideal for cost-sensitive applications and other systems requiring an optimal combination of performance, low power consumption, and small package size.

Key Features of the RA4E2 Group include: 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU core; Integrated flash memory of 128kB; 40kB RAM; Support for wide temperature range: Ta = -40/105°C; Package options from 32- to 64-pin; Low power operation: 82 µA / MHz in active mode while executing at 100 MHz; Integrated communications options including USB 2.0 Full-Speed Device, SCI, SPI, I3C, HDMI CEC, SSI, and CAN FD; System costs reduction with internal oscillator, abundant GPIO, advanced analog, low-voltage detection, and internal reset function;

The RA6E2 Group MCUs deliver 200 MHz performance. The group includes 10 different parts, spanning from 32-pin to 64-pin packages as small as 4mm x 4mm, and from 128kB to 256kB of flash memory along with 40kB of SRAM. The RA6E2 devices offer exceptional power consumption specifications, and extensive peripherals and connectivity options, delivering a unique combination of performance and features.

Key Features of the RA6E2 Group include: 200 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU core; Integrated flash memory options from 128kB to 256kB; and 40kB RAM; Package options from 32- to 64-pin; Low power operation: 80 µA / MHz in active mode while executing at 200 MHz; Integrated communications options including USB 2.0 Full-Speed Device, SCI, SPI, I3C, HDMI CEC, SSI, QSPI, and CAN FD; Integrated timer; Advanced Analog;

Renesas will showcase the new RA4E2 and RA6E2 devices at embedded world 2023 in Nuremberg, Germany, March 14-16 in Hall 1, Stand 234.

All the new RA4E2 and RA6E2 MCUs are available. Renesas is also offering separate Evaluation Kits and fast prototyping boards for both MCU Groups.