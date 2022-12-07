200-W half-brick converters feature 14-to-160-V inputs

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the 200W-rated TDK-Lambda PYH200 series of half-brick DC-DC converters. Capable of operating from an ultra-wide 12:1 input voltage of 14 to 160Vdc, the converters are compatible with 24V, 48V, 72V, or 110Vdc nominal system voltages. Applications include railroad rolling stock and trackside equipment, robotics, power generation, and scientific research equipment.

These converters are available with 12V, 15V, 24V, or 48V nominal outputs. Using the trim function, they can be adjusted using a resistor or an external voltage to compensate for voltage drops or to accommodate non-standard system voltages. The PYH200 models have latching overvoltage, non-latching (self-recovering) overcurrent, and overtemperature protection with adjustable voltage control.

The hold-up time can be extended up to 30ms with the addition of an electrolytic capacitor connected to the BUS terminal. The PYH200 switching frequency can be synchronized to an external clock with other PYH200 modules to reduce system noise. Remote on/off is also included as standard. The overall dimensions of the half-brick converter are 12.7mm high, 61mm wide and 57.9mm in length.

To meet demanding high voltage requirements for transients and 5,000m altitude, the power modules have input-to-output isolation of 3,000Vac, 3,000Vac input to the baseplate, and 500Vac output to the baseplate. With efficiencies of up to 90%, power losses are minimized allowing the products to operate at baseplate temperatures of -40oC to +100oC. Cooling is achieved using the optional heatsinks or a cold plate via the module’s aluminum baseplate.

All models carry the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives and are certified to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards. With external components the PYH200 series has been tested to meet the EN 50155, EN 45545-2, EN 61373, and EN 50121-3-2 railroad standards.