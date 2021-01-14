450-W supplies offer class II safety protection

Traco Power launched its TPP 450 series two years ago and now offers a major expansion with Protection Class II models (TPP 450BA-M Open-Frame Models and TPP 450B-M Enclosed with Fan Models). These products are ideal for non-stationary requirements where connection to the ground is not possible.

Key approvals on the original series remain on the expanded class II versions, including medical IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 and industrial IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 safety approval. Features for the medical market include a double, reinforced 4000 VAC I/O isolation system with low leakage current (<100µA) for a 2 x MOPP rating and BF compliance. High efficiency up to 94% supports a convection-cooled operation up to 320 W at +50°C and 450W operation at +65°C with 20cfm airflow. Additional features include 5 VDC standby; 12 VDC variable speed fan output; Remote On/Off and Power Good Signal. Industrial grade components and advanced thermal management ensure high reliability and the TPP 450 series is backed by a 5-year warranty. Potential applications include portable medical equipment, home health care devices, and any space-limited application where a superior power rating is required.

Products are in stock and available through distributors around the globe with manufacturing lead times of 12-14 weeks.