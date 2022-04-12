4G antennas feature compact footprint

Antenova Ltd has halved the footprint of its 4G cellular antennas with its latest offering, the Pharaoh SMD antenna.

Designed for small PCBs, Antenova’s Pharaoh antenna (P/N SR4L073) covers all 4G frequencies: 698 – 824 MHz, 824-960 MHz, 1710-2170 MHz, 2300-2400 MHz, and 2500-2690 MHz.

The Pharaoh’s small ground requirement offers designers a huge advantage in designs on a small circuit board, such as miniature pet trackers, wearables, or OBD-II designs.

This antenna was tested with evaluation boards of 50 x 40 mm and 60 x 40 mm and its performance-to-footprint ratio out-ranked competing 4G antennas for small circuit boards. They typically require a minimum of 60 x 40 mm of space, utilize large and costly band switching networks and display lower levels of efficiency.

Critically, the Pharaoh’s performance on small PCBs is above the level required to pass PTCRB tests for cellular networks.

Antenova supplies the Pharaoh SR4L073 antenna with a reference design and matching network to help integrate the antenna into a device and shorten the design cycle.

Pharaoh is the latest addition to Antenova’s product portfolio which includes a range of tiny, embedded antennas for LTE, 5G, and LP-WAN. www.antenova.com