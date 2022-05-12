650 V SiC MOSFET is first in TO-LeadLess package

onsemi announced the world’s first TO-Leadless (TOLL) packaged silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET at PCIM Europe. The transistor addresses the rapidly growing need for high-performance switching devices that are suitable for designs with high levels of power density. Until recently, SiC devices had been supplied in D2PAK 7-lead packages which required significantly more space.

With a footprint of just 9.90 mm x 11.68 mm, the TOLL package offers 30% savings in the PCB area over a D2PAK package. And at a profile of just 2.30 mm, it occupies 60% less volume than a D2PAK package.

In addition to its smaller size, the TOLL package offers better thermal performance and lower package inductance (2 nH) than a D2PAK 7-lead. Its Kelvin source configuration ensures lower gate noise and lowers switching losses – including a 60% reduction in turn-on loss (EON) when compared to a device without a Kelvin configuration, ensuring significant improvements in efficiency and power density in challenging power designs as well as improved EMI and easier PCB design.

SiC devices offer significant advantages over their silicon predecessors, including enhanced efficiency at high frequencies, lower EMI, higher temperature operation, and greater reliability. onsemi is the only supplier of silicon carbide solutions with vertical integration capability including SiC boule growth, substrate, epitaxy, device fabrication, best-in-class integrated modules, and discrete package solutions.

The first SiC MOSFET to be offered in the TOLL package is the NTBL045N065SC1 which is intended for demanding applications including switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), server, and telecommunication power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and energy storage. The device is suitable for designs that are required to meet the most challenging efficiency standards including ErP and 80 PLUS Titanium.

The NTBL045N065SC1 has a VDSS rating of 650 V with a typical RDS(on) of just 33 mΩ and a maximum drain current (ID) of 73 A. Based upon wide bandgap (WBG) SiC technology, the device has a maximum operating temperature of 175°C and ultra-low gate charge (QG(tot) = 105 nC) that significantly reduces switching losses. Additionally, the TOLL package is MSL 1 (moisture sensitivity level 1) rated – and guaranteed – to ensure that failure rates in mass production are reduced.

In addition, onsemi offers automotive-grade devices with TO-247 3 lead, 4 leads, and D2PAK 7 leads packages.