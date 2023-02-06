Continue to Site

700V and 1200V vertical GaN devices demonstrate >1 MHz switching at 1.4kV rated voltage

NexGen Power Systems, Inc. announced engineering sample availability and production schedules for its industry-best 700V and 1200V NexGen Vertical GaN semiconductor devices. NexGen’s 1200V Vertical GaN e-mode Fin-jFETs are the only wide-band-gap devices to have successfully demonstrated >1 MHz switching at 1.4kV rated voltage. Sampling on a limited basis to strategic customers and partners since mid-2022, NexGen’s Vertical GaN semiconductors are expected to begin full production in the Third Quarter of 2023.

