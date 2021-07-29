Dev kit handles unallocated Xilinx FPGA resources

The Hardware Development Kit (HDK) is a tool allowing users to develop unallocated Xilinx, Inc. FPGA resources on Abaco boards. The HDK uses specific features in the new Xilinx Vivado ML Editions tool suite which allow users to implement custom intellectual property (IP)

while maintaining the overall integrity of the Abaco IP.

Building on the capability of the Xilinx Dynamic Function eXchange (DFX) feature, Abaco develops a static design comprised of their proprietary IP, while making room in the FPGA for a dynamically programmable region, for their user’s custom designs. During the development process, Abstract Shells are used to only compile the dynamic region, thus accelerating compile times and protecting Abaco’s IP. At runtime, DFX is used to swap designs in and out of the dynamic region. The HDK includes a static partition bitstream, Vivado ML reprogrammable partition example design, and build scripts for implementing the abstraction layer interfaces.

The HDK is a powerful new tool allowing end-customers to harness available programmable logic resources within Abaco’s embedded FPGA platforms. Use cases include enhanced security, digital signal processing and other custom algorithms. Developing these unallocated resources could reduce or eliminate additional hardware, further simplifying designs and optimizing size, weight and power (SWaP). The initial scope of the HDK is to support Abaco’s SBC3511, SBC6511, and IPN254, with availability to support other boards in the near future.

“Xilinx worked closely with Abaco as they developed their Hardware Development Kit,” said Ramine Roane, vice president of marketing, Software and AI Solutions at Xilinx. “Abaco greatly benefited from the Dynamic Function eXchange and Abstract Shells flows with Vivado ML. DFX enables them to quickly adapt to their customer requests, loading new hardware functions on demand. Abstract Shells also safeguards the Abaco IP while speeding up compile times during hardware development.”