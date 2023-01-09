AC-DC module suitable for high voltage distributed power systems

TDK Corporation announces the introduction of the TDK-Lambda brand PF1500B-360 full brick power module. Rated at 1512W with an input of 170 to 265V or 1008W from 85 to 265V, the module delivers a non-isolated, regulated 360Vdc output with a 0.98 power factor. The PF1500B-360 is ideally suitable for high-voltage power systems using isolated DC-DC converters in a distributed power architecture configuration, or for loads requiring a high-voltage source. Other applications include LED lighting, semiconductor fabrication, and custom power supplies using power module-based solutions.

The PF1500B-360 is packaged in the industry standard full brick footprint, measuring 116.8mm in length, 61mm wide and 12.7mm high (4.6 x 2.4 x 0.5 inches) enabling low profile designs. The module can operate reliably with baseplate temperatures of 100oC and in ambient temperatures of -40 to 85oC due to efficiencies of up to 96.5%.

Standard features include a 10 – 16V 10mA auxiliary voltage, remote on/off, inverter good, and a signal indicating the output voltage is more than 350V to enable isolated DC-DC converters to begin operating. Up to three modules may be connected in parallel with current sharing to provide additional power.

The input and output to ground isolation are 2,500Vac. Safety certification is to the IEC/EN/CSA/UL 62368-1 standard and has CE / UKCA marks to the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives. With external circuitry, the PF1500B-360 will meet radiated and conducted emissions and comply with the IEC 61000-4 immunity standards.