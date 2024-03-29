Advanced development tools tailored for general-purpose, 32-bit RISC-V MCUs

IAR announced enhancements to its premier development environment to support the first general-purpose 32-bit RISC-V MCUs with Renesas’ internally developed CPU core. This enhanced offering includes advanced debugging capabilities and sophisticated compiler optimizations fully integrated with the Renesas Smart Configurator toolkit, design examples, rich documentation, and support for the Renesas fast prototyping board (FPB).

As the adoption of RISC-V architecture continues to grow within the commercial sector, the need for robust, reliable, and comprehensive development tools has become increasingly apparent. IAR meets this demand with an advanced toolchain that not only boosts developer productivity but also integrates critical aspects of functional safety and automated workflows, essential for modern development practices. The IAR solution for RISC-V is engineered for diverse applications across various markets, such as consumer electronics, medical devices, small appliances, and industrial systems.

Transformative benefits for RISC-V adopters:

Enhanced productivity: IAR optimizes the development process for RISC-V-based applications with full support for Renesas 32-bit RISC-V MCUs. It integrates seamlessly with the Renesas Smart Configurator code generation toolkit and fast prototyping board to expedite development and shorten time to market. The advanced debugging features enabled by the IAR I-jet probe ensure precise control and in-depth analysis, enabling faster, more efficient delivery of high-quality products.

Functional safety: Adhering to stringent safety standards, the solution is certified by TÜV SÜD and designed to facilitate the development of safety-critical applications.

CI/CD pipeline automation: the IAR development solutions fully support automated workflows and Continuous Integration (CI) pipelines on Linux or Windows, enabling continuous development, testing, and deployment processes.

In tandem with the launch, IAR introduces a comprehensive eBook aimed at equipping embedded developers worldwide to quickly improve their skills. Titled “The Ultimate Hands-On Guide: Getting Started with RISC-V by IAR,” this resource offers a structured approach to mastering RISC-V development using the IAR Embedded Workbench. It also includes references to our Static Analysis tool, IAR C-STAT for RISC-V to enhance code quality and efficiency.