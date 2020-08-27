AI development tool supports MCU IoT algorithms

SensiML Corporation announced that its SensiML Analytics Toolkit now supports AI-based sensor algorithms running on the STEVAL-MKSBOX1V1 SensorTile.Box IoT kit from STMicroelectronics. This announcement builds on SensiML’s previous support of SensorTileV1 announcement in early January that the company had joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program, enabling the two organizations to work together towards delivering complete AI-based solutions for IoT endpoint applications.

Since the SensiML Analytics Toolkit features an end-to-end AI workflow, developers using STM32 microcontrollers and motion MEMS sensors now have an AI development tool which supports data collection, labeling, feature extraction, ML classification and auto code generation. Automation built into the tool drastically reduces development time and cost, allowing projects ranging from single users to large teams to generate optimized edge AI sensor algorithms in a fraction of the time that would have otherwise been required with hand-coding.

Together the ST kit along with the SensiML tools enable up to five times faster development of even the most complex AI-based pattern recognition algorithms for time-series sensors operating at the extreme edge of the network than could be done using more traditional methods.

The STM32 family of MCUs and SensorTile.Box IoT Development Kits are available now from STMicroelectronics, and the SensiML Analytics Toolkit is available now from SensiML.