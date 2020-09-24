AI development tools now packaged with ARM Core development board

SensiML Corporation announced that its SensiML Analytics Toolkit is now integrated with the QuickLogic QuickFeather Development Kit, featuring a small form factor board which enables the next generation of low-power, machine learning IoT devices. The QuickFeather kit is based on a 100% open source development environment and includes QuickLogic’s EOS S3 low-power SoC with an embedded Arm Cortex-M4 processor and flexible eFPGA logic. Integrating with the QuickFeather Development Kit is an important part of SensiML’s strategy to provide its best-in-class AutoML tools across the leading IoT platforms from multiple hardware partners.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit is the only AI development tool delivering scalable, production-grade workflows for IoT development teams. SensiML’s attention to scalable, transparent workflows makes it the best solution for getting AI out of the lab and into real product deployments. Furthermore, the combined capabilities of the SensiML Analytics Toolkit and QuickFeather Development Kit provides developers with a complete solution for quickly and flexibly adding AI and machine learning capabilities to their endpoint IoT applications.

The QuickFeather board is unique amongst FPGAs with fully open-source development tools including FreeRTOS and Zephyr for MCU development and SymbiFlow for RTL-to-bitstream creation for the embedded FPGA. Together with SensiML optimizations for Arm’s CMSIS DSP and NN libraries and QuickLogic FPGA offloading of I/O and critical feature extraction workloads allows for very efficient AI implementation on ultra-low powered IoT endpoint devices.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit supporting the QuickLogic QuickFeather Development Kit is available now. We also have a QuickFeather board with a SensiML AI starter edition software bundle, for a limited-time promotional price of $99.