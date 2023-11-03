AI-driven technology automatically identifies and addresses EM-IR violations

Fast IR Inferencing Engine: The solution uses proprietary neural networks to build models of the power grid and can perform extremely fast incremental IR analysis to provide instant feedback on the impact of design changes.
IR Drop Diagnostics: Voltus InsightAI uses deep learning to discover the root cause of IR drop problems and can quickly identify aggressors, victims, and resistance bottlenecks. It uses electrical, spatial, and timing factors for predicting IR drop issues during design.
Multi-Method Fixing: Decision-tree methods are utilized to perform timing and design rule check (DRC)–aware fixes of IR drop, using multiple methods like placement, grid reinforcement, routing, and engineering change orders (ECOs). Voltus InsightAI selects precise fixing methods based on the root cause of the problem, driving better utilization and improved PPA.
Fully Integrated Solution: Voltus InsightAI is fully integrated with Cadence’s solutions, including the Cadence Innovus Implementation System, the Cadence Tempus Timing Solution, the Cadence Voltus IC Power Integrity Solution, and the Cadence Pegasus Verification System for complete IR design closure from implementation to signoff that is timing- and DRC-aware.