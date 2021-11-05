AI-enabled platform is based on NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier industrial module

ADLINK Technology Inc. introduces a new addition to its AI-enabled Video Analytics (AVA) platform portfolio. Built on the latest industrial version of NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Xavier module, the AVA-RAGX provides a compact, rugged AI-enabled solution for both onboard and wayside railway applications that delivers uncompromised reliability and performance in harsh operating environments. Along with other AVA platforms within ADLINK’s portfolio, the new AVA-RAGX offers rail solution providers a high level of flexibility to select the configuration best suited to their application. Target railway applications include railroad intrusion detection, train station video surveillance, onboard passenger security, and railroad hazard detection.

ADLINK is an NVIDIA Quadro Embedded Partner, OEM Preferred Partner, and Jetson Elite Partner. With this coveted status, ADLINK has NVIDIA’s permission to build chip-down GPU solutions for ruggedized embedded markets. In addition, ADLINK can leverage unrivaled access to advanced processing technologies and technical support, driving innovative, open standards-based heterogeneous computing solutions for next-generation AI and machine learning applications.

The AVA-RAGX platform is ideal for real-time video and graphics analysis applications vital in today’s increasingly complex railway operations. With an 8-core NVIDIA Carmel CPU and a 512-core NVIDIA Volta GPU, the platform exemplifies ADLINK’s expertise in developing next-generation railway systems. Combining AI, machine learning, edge computing, and IoT technologies and certified to EN 50155 specifications, the AVA-RAGX is a rugged, fanless, and compact platform designed for flexible deployment in harsh operating environments.

With its compact 288 x 190 x 72 mm dimensions, the AVA-RAGX specifically targets space-restricted environments, making it ideal for edge-type railway applications with small solution enclosures. It provides a full complement of I/O ports, including four M12 Gigabit ports and wireless connectivity (5G/LTE & Wi-Fi), as well as four digital input and four output 24VDC-110VDC with 1.5kV isolation.

When integrated with an advanced camera system, radar, Lidar, GNSSC, and AI software stack, the AVA-RAGX system can provide precise information about the train’s surroundings and exact position. A challenge particular to the rail industry is the long braking distance of the train. The AVA RAGX can detect emerging hazards far ahead to increase warning time when connected to appropriate sensors. Also, the hazard detection system can improve operational efficiency and safety and help prevent accidents, especially when trains run at night or in adverse weather conditions that reduce visibility.

When installed on an inspection train, the trackside equipment fault detection system processes images captured from wayside equipment, such as the pantograph and track, in real-time. Driven by NVIDIA’s GPU accelerated computing, the system can effectively identify potential equipment faults at a train speed of up to 75mph (120km/h).

Incorporating AI-at-the-edge into onboard legacy CCTV networks enhances passenger travel conditions. Instead of relying on CCTV playback footage, the AVA-RAGX can perform real-time monitoring. Applications include checking for unattended luggage, seat occupancy, and passenger counting. When deployed in train station surveillance systems, the AVA-RAGX can analyze the real-time video stream received from station platforms to detect suspicious or aggressive human behaviors, crowd movement, and even face mask-wearing.

Leveraging over 20 years of experience in developing highly reliable and available embedded computing systems, ADLINK is a premier supplier to the railway industry with extensive field-proven solutions. The AVA-RAGX platform brings advanced technologies to drive safer, smarter, and more reliable railway operations.