Air quality sensor platform carries waterproof rating

Renesas Electronics Corporation expanded its popular ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sensor platform with the industry’s first software-configurable IP67-qualified waterproof option for IAQ applications operating in wet or dirty environments such as kitchens, bathrooms, and hospital rooms, where they are frequently exposed to water, oils, and dust.

The firmware-configurable waterproof ZMOD4410 sensor features a unique hermetically sealed package that protects the sensor from water and dust with a hydrophobic and oleophobic material that is permeable to humidity and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at the same time. By combining IP67-rated packaging with the industry-leading accuracy and reliability that the ZMOD4410 platform is known for, Renesas enables new, low-power IAQ applications that operate in splash zones, while maintaining the high precision and flexibility customers need to customize their systems and eliminating the need for expensive waterproofing systems.

The IP67-rated ZMOD4410 sensor maintains superior accuracy and high performance while eliminating the need for expensive waterproofing systems, making it ideal for use in waterproof end-use applications. The sensor is shipped fully calibrated in the hydrophobic and oleophobic package, and customers can apply a conformal coating on their circuitry rather than adding an external membrane to the module. As part of the ZMOD4410 family, the waterproof sensor features AI firmware implemented on an MCU to improve sensing performance, and is also highly resistant to siloxanes, enabling exceptional reliability for use in harsh applications.

Renesas’ unique software-configurable ZMOD platform provides greater design flexibility for smart sensing systems, allowing firmware updates in the field that enable new, application-specific capabilities such as selective measurements to detect VOCs. This includes IAQ measurement within international guidelines, allowing customers to measure total VOCs (TVOCs) in the low parts-per-million range (ppm). The higher accuracy and consistency provide improved estimated Carbon Dioxide (eCO 2 ) levels. The new waterproof ZMOD4410 sensor module supports all firmware updates to date.

The combination of waterproofing, reliability, programmability, best-in-class stability, and sensitivity in measuring VOCs makes the new waterproof sensor an ideal solution for IAQ devices, including smart HVAC systems, ventilator fans, bathroom lights and switches, and wearables, that operate in a wide range of high-humidity, splash zone, dirty, or submersible environments.

The ZMOD4410 sensor with the hydrophobic package is available now.