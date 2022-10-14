Allied Electronics & Automation’s rebrand syncs with RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is rebranding as “RS” in Q1 2023.

The name change is part of an overall rebranding strategy to establish a better connection across RS Group’s products and services. Having one global RS brand will deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us,” said Lindsley Ruth, Chief Executive Officer of Allied’s parent company, RS Group plc. “Today, Allied is known as a leading supplier of products and services to the North American Industrial automation, control, and electronics markets. Aligning all of our businesses under RS Group allows us to operate as a single global integrated solutions partner, expanding our value proposition and making it easier for our customers and suppliers to do business with us.”