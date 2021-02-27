Amplifiers, clock double battery life for IoT, industrial, and healthcare applications

Designers can now achieve double the battery life together with robust protection and highest accuracy for internet of things (IoT), industrial and healthcare applications with three new Essential Analog ICs from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.: MAX41400 instrumentation amplifier, MAX40108 precision operational amplifier and MAX31343 real-time clock (RTC) with integrated MEMS oscillator.

When designing IoT and battery-operated sensors, engineers must develop systems that provide longer battery life while accurately measuring real-world voltages, forces and pressures. Power budgets require these sensors to achieve precision on the first measurement, with little to no calibration. Furthermore, industrial and internet of things (IoT) applications require these sensors to withstand extreme physical conditions of temperature, humidity and mechanical abuse.

Maxim Integrated’s New Essential Analog Precision Measurement ICs:

The MAX41400 instrumentation amplifier enhances sensor system accuracy by 4x and extends battery life by 55 percent compared to the closest competitive offering. The MAX41400 provides low offset of 25µV, low noise and programmable gain with only 65µA current consumption.

The MAX40108 is the lowest-voltage precision operational amplifier in its class, operating with supplies as low as 0.9V. The combination of low operational supply voltage, lower power consumption and 25.5µA quiescent current allows engineers to double sensor battery life.

The MAX31343 I²C RTC with integrated MEMS oscillator provides timekeeping accuracy of ±5ppm, substantially better than the closest competitor, plus robust protection afforded by a MEMS resonator. With its integrated resonator, the MAX31343 eliminates crystal mechanical failures and enables the smallest WLP compared to any other competitor in the market. The innovative packaging scheme, developed by Maxim Integrated, makes this unique combination of size, accuracy and robustness possible.

All these products offer multiple and small form factor package choices.

Key Advantages

Extended battery life: The MAX40108 precision operational amplifier doubles sensor battery life with 0.9V operation compared to the closest competitive offering at 1.8V. In battery-operated industrial sensors, the MAX41400 extends battery life from existing 7.4 hours to 11.5 hours compared to the closest competitive offering.

