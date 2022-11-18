APEC 2023 announces first-ever student job fair

The Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) will conduct its first-ever Student Job Fair on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The goal is to connect participating companies with top-quality, talented students who are already attending the conference and exhibition.

The Student Job Fair will take place in a large conference room at APEC 2023. Each participating company will be provided with a table and two chairs, free wi-fi access, a tabletop sign with the company’s logo and signage promoting the company’s participation. For interested students, more information, including a list of participating companies, can be found on the APEC website.

Companies — those exhibiting at APEC 2023 or not — wishing to participate in this event must register in advance. Exhibiting companies are offered discounts to participate in the Student Job Fair.

•Early Bird Registration – (until January 6, 2023)

•APEC Conference Exhibitors – $500

•Non-Exhibiting Companies – $750

•Late Registration (until February 3, 2023)

•APEC Conference Exhibitors – $1000

•Non-Exhibiting Companies – $1250

Company staff who conduct the Student Job Fair interviews also must be registered to attend APEC 2023. Job Fair companies should send hiring managers or technical recruiters who know the business inside and out.

“This is a great opportunity for employers to speak with students from all over the world who have an interest in power electronics as a career and who are already attending our world-class conference and exhibit,” said Alireza Safaee, APEC 2023 Student Job Fair organizer. “These motivated students will have questions about your current openings, company culture, and more, so take advantage of this opportunity!”