APEC 2023 seeking qualified reviewers for technical session paper submissions

The APEC 2023 Conference Committee is seeking qualified engineers and scientists to assist in the peer review of the large number of paper digests expected for APEC 2023, being held in Orlando, March 19-23, 2023. All technical program papers selected for presentation, either in a technical session or as a dialog (poster) session, will be chosen through a rigorous, peer-review process. More than 1,000 paper digests are expected to be submitted by mid-August, so prospective digest reviewers are encouraged to submit proposals as soon as possible. The deadline to as a peer-review expert is August 21st, 2022.

When volunteering as a paper digest reviewer, each participant will be asked to identify their research interests/areas of expertise and select up to ten topics where heir field knowledge would best qualify their participation. Reviewers, please use this link to apply: https://epapers2.org/apec2023/ESR/reviewer_signup.php. Once all digests have been submitted for consideration, expert reviewers will review the papers through late September. (Presenters proposing digests for review must submit them by Aug. 12 th .) The Conference Committee, including the program track chairs, will meet in early October to assess the reviewers’ digest recommendations and begin the process of inviting the selected presenters.

“The peer-review process is critical to the strength and quality of the APEC Technical Program, which in turn maintains our excellent reputation as a conference that tdraws the best technical experts from around the world,” said Tim McDonald, APEC 2023 Conference Committee Program Chair. “Because of the high volume of digest submissions, this task requires hundreds of qualified reviewers. Please join us in this important effort and participate in the success of APEC 2023.”

As The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

•Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

•Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power systems, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

•Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

•Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

•Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

•Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics

For more information about APEC 2023, go to apec-conf.org.