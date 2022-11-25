Are you OK?

Think carefully before you answer, especially if the answer is no. This could lead to a variety of medical tests to measure different parameters to determine the nature of your out of sorts health situation. Of course, you could be among the many people who can not only say I’m feeling good or even great, and to prove it, here are some of the key measurements that I can offer as the basis for being OK from wearable sensing devices. For example, here are my current readings for:

Blood pressure

Pulse rate

Partial pressure of oxygen

Respiratory rate

Blood glucose level

Temperature (children vs adults, women and pregnancy)

Healthcare measurements, well-patient monitoring, remote diagnosis and patient monitoring, in general, are all poised to grow during the remainder of this decade with improved sensing capability and the ability to communicate this data in different environments.

One report values the patient monitoring market at USD 37,115.97 million in 2021 and expects it to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.97% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. It observed that COVID-19 showed a positive impact on the market. In fact, companies increased their manufacturing of critical and essential medical device products in response to the need created by the pandemic. Increases in one company’s product line included patient vital signs monitors, medical consumables for non-invasive and invasive ventilation, and portable ventilators to treat respiratory conditions.

According to the report, the growth of the patient monitoring market is attributed to (1) the rising burden of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, (2) growth in the geriatric population, (3) growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and (4) the ease of use of portable devices.

The types of devices in the patient monitoring market include hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, multi-parameter monitors, respiratory monitoring devices, and other types of devices. Applications include cardiology, neurology, respiratory, fetal and neonatal, weight management and fitness monitoring with end users in home care settings, hospital and clinics.

Another report that focused on the remote patient monitoring market projects that it will be worth USD 6.42 billion by 2030 at 18.64% CAGR. The report defines remote patient monitoring (RPM) as the technique of remotely monitoring and gathering physiological and other patient data using digital tools. Patients requiring chronic, post-discharge or geriatric care are typically helped by RPM.

RPM’s value includes the ability to alert healthcare companies about potential health risks or keep track of patient information between visits by connecting high-risk patients with remote monitoring. This value extends to businesses that want to track workmen’s compensation cases may and use RPM to ensure that workers are on the right road to returning to work. Patients, including the elderly, those recovering from surgery, those suffering from chronic illnesses, and those with impairments, can obtain medical evaluations at home based on remote patient monitoring technology. The report states that real-time patient data via remote patient monitoring has helped with the timely management of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, and diabetes.

References

Patient Monitoring Market Share, Trends | Analysis (2022 – 27) (mordorintelligence.com)

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 6.42 (globenewswire.com)