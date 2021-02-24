Arm M3-based motor drivers carry 32k and 64k flash

TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio to address higher temperature applications. The HVC 4222F and HVC 4422F were developed for operating smart actuators in applications with ambient temperature requirements up to 150 °C. HVC 4222F offers 32k flash memory while the HVC 4422F comes with 64k flash for more complex software implementations. These high-temperature devices target applications in combustion vehicle drive trains, and emerging thermal management systems in electric and hybrid vehicles.*

The new high-temperature devices are part of the automotive-grade, motor controller family for LIN bus-connected actuators. The HVC 4xxxF family integrates an Arm standard microprocessor with six independent 500 mA half-bridge drivers and a wide range of additional functions to enable compact and cost-efficient motor-control applications. They are capable of driving small stepper, brushed (BDC), and brushless (BLDC) motors in applications with power requirements up to 1A peak current.

With its high processing power, the HVC family allows the implementation of complex motor control algorithms such as Space Vector Modulation (SVM) for permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), sensor-less commutation with back electromagnetic force (BEMF), as well as various stepper algorithms with current limiting and stall detection. Eleven general-purpose input-output pins (GPIO) enable the integration of our large portfolio of hall switches or 2D/3D sensors for more precision motor control.