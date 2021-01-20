Atomic clock works from 5 V, outputs CMOS-compatible signals

The new IQRB-4 bridges the gap between the 12 V powered IQRB-1, IQRB-2, and IQRB-3 and the recently released 3.3 V powered ICPT-1.

IQD has been active in the frequency products market for over 45 years and in recent years developed its know-how to specialize in the field of atomic clocks. The company has invested in its design and technical measurement capabilities at its head office in the UK, which also acts as the center of excellence for frequency products within the Wurth Elektronik eiSos Group.

The IQRB-4 offers very good short term and long term stability as well as good phase noise, all combined in a compact package of only 50.8 x 50.8 x 25 mm. In addition to the 5 V supply voltage, the IQRB-4 comes with a standard CMOS signal output. This is ideal for most applications, as they require a CMOS signal anyway.

The IQRB-4 is perfectly suited as a stand-alone time reference, for example for communication applications or in network structures. In addition, atomic clocks are an important component of smart and autonomous networks, as well as everywhere where exact time and phase synchronization is required.

More information about the IQRB-4 and the other Rubidium oscillators can be found at www.iqdfrequencyproducts.com.