Corporation pSemi announced it is expanding its automotive connectivity product portfolio by introducing the PE423211, an automotive-grade ultra-wideband (UWB) RF switch. The new module offers the industry’s lowest power consumption—at the lowest insertion and return loss, and the highest isolation widest broadband frequency support—making it an ideal solution for the automotive industry.

Manufactured on pSemi’s UltraCMOS process , a patented silicon-on-insulator (SOI) technology, PE423211 is designed for use in high-performance ISM, WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and UWB applications up to 10.6 GHz. The PE423211 features fast switching speed, high-power handling, and robust ESD and temperature performance, all in a compact 6-lead 1.6 × 1.6 mm DFN package.

The PE423211 is AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualified making it ideal for use in battery-powered and power-sensitive devices. Its suitability for BLE and UWB applications includes secure car access, telematics, sensing, infotainment, in-cabin monitoring systems (ICMS), and general-purpose switching.

The new RF switch consumes less than 90 nA of current and covers current and future UWB high-frequency spectrums up to 10.6 GHz. Offering low insertion loss and high isolation with an operating temperature range of -40 to +105 degrees Celsius, the PE423211 delivers excellent ESD performance at 2000V at HBM and 500V at CDM.