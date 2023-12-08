Ultra-wideband antennas meet unique spectrum needs

Ultra-wideband RF applications need specialized antennas to support their unusual spectrum and bandwidth characteristics.

Ultra-wideband is a short-range, high-bandwidth wireless technology that offers precise positioning and tracking as well as highly secure communications. It can provide accurate distance measurements in real-time without interfering with conventional narrowband and carrier wave transmissions in the same frequency bands. It is also resistant to noise and reflection, making it secure and suitable for a range of applications.

In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has allocated a band centered at 7.5 GHz and covering 3.1 GHz to 10.6 GHz for the unlicensed use of UWB applications. In Europe, the Electronic Communications Committee (ECC) has allocated various frequency ranges of 3.1 GHz – 4.8 GHz, 6 GHz – 8.5 GHz, and 8.5 GHz – 9 GHz across most countries in the region.

UWB is a timing-based link format and a good fit for applications where precise, centimeter-class position measurement is needed over modest distances of up to 10 to 30 meters. It also offers link reliability and security, which other wireless arrangements, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, are better suited to continuous communication rather than measurement. Examples of application areas where it is an appropriate choice include:

Automotive: The precise distance measurement that UWB offers can be integrated into physical or digital car keys that interact with a vehicle based on the user’s proximity to the vehicle.

Industrial: for indoor asset tracking, track and trace, and material flow automation in factories and production lines, using sensors and transponders located along the product-flow path.

Medical: wearable sensors using UWB can also be used to provide precise, real-time vital parameter measurements of patients.

Antenna: first and last part of the wireless signal path

Antennas and their configurations have always faced the complex challenge of meeting many often conflicting objectives. Among the parameters of concern are center frequency, 3-dB bandwidth, radiation patterns, directivity and front/back ratio, side lobes, physical size, impedance, and power handling, to cite a few.

Given that the function of an antenna is simple to describe — to act as a bidirectional transducer between the RF world governed by Maxwell’s equations and the electrical circuit world of volts and amps — it’s astonishing how many different confusions and sizes are in use (Figure 1). But this primarily characterizes their physical construction rather than their electrical and RF parameters.

UWB: that was then, but needs have changed

Traditionally, one key objective in many systems was to keep the antenna bandwidth (as measured between its -3 dB points) to a minimum to avoid picking up extraneous signals or creating unwanted interference. After all, why support out-of-band performance and added received noise, especially if doing so meant compromising on other factors?

One common metric of the bandwidth parameter is not the absolute bandwidth value but instead the fractional bandwidth (FBW). The FBW is the ratio of the frequency span (highest frequency minus lowest frequency) divided by the center frequency. The fractional bandwidth can range from zero to two and is often quoted as a percentage between 0% and 200%). The higher the percentage, the wider the bandwidth.

A note about UWB terminology: the phrase “ultra-wideband,” sometimes spelled ultrawideband, has two somewhat different meanings. In the context of antennas, it relates to the FBW as discussed previously. When it comes to the electromagnetic spectrum, however, the term “ultra-wideband” is also used to describe higher frequencies where more bandwidth is available.

It would be nice to have a simple guideline indicating the approximate FBW of different antenna types such as dipole, Yagi-Uda, patch, horn, dish, and so on — but that’s not possible. The reason is that antennas, perhaps more so than most components, have many tradeoffs in their design and physical dimensions. They have an extraordinary number of degrees of freedom, and thus, their parameters, including FBW, can be balanced against each other to find an “optimum” design for a given application.

The FBW of almost any antenna can be made larger or smaller by trading off against its other parameters such as directivity (gain), side lobes, radiation pattern, physical size, and number of elements for multi-element designs. For example, the FBW of a classic Yagi-Uda antenna can be adjusted from a few percent to tens of percent by changing the number and spacing of its elements, their thickness, and other physical attributes.

Some specialists consider an antenna with an FBW of 20% or higher to be an ultra-wideband antenna (UWB) while others say that only those with an FBW above 50% are UWB antennas. The FCC and the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) currently define UWB as an antenna transmission for which emitted signal bandwidth exceeds the lesser of 500 MHz or 20% of the arithmetic center frequency. Due to the potential for confusion, it’s often a good idea to ask for clarification when discussing the topic.

For many years, the directive to antenna designers or specifiers was simple: keep FBW as narrow as possible to minimize noise, interference, and other unwanted consequences, while meeting other objectives. Now, the advent of wideband and multiband applications has turned that rule around to where a UWB antenna with a large FBW is desirable or mandated. In fact, there are many recent academic papers describing novel or innovative antenna configurations with UWB characteristics.

Off-the-shelf UWB antennas

UWB antennas are sometimes fabricated as part of the product’s circuit board, which offers cost savings in the bill of materials (BOM) but requires a larger amount of board “real estate” and constrains the adjacent board layout. Fortunately, the wide use of UWB applications means that standard, off-the-shelf discrete antennas are available for segments of the UWB operating bands. As UWB is a higher-frequency arrangement, antennas tend to be smaller, with dimensions on the order of a few centimeters or less; although there are exceptions

Just as with narrowband antennas, UWB antennas are offered in a wide range of physical designs and appearances. Internal antennas include chip, board, flexible, and patch antennas, while external antennas include whip, blade, puck, and dome configurations. Three different examples illustrate the variety and performance of UWB antennas:

The NanoUWB Planar Monopole Antenna from Laird Connectivity covers 5850-8250 MHz and is a stick-on patch design that measures 20 × 15 × 1.67 mm (Figure 2). It comes with a 100-mm cable fitted with a standard MHF1 /U.FL connector.

The 50-Ω unit features a peak gain of +3.9 dBi and VSWR below 2 across the band when measured on a 1.6 mm thick polycarbonate surface (Figure 3) — note that antenna performance is affected by the type of material to which it is attached.

The NXP LID2509 is a linearly polarized “Vivaldi” antenna (a type of co-planar tapered-slot antenna) for 3.5 GHz to 9 GHz with a gain of around 6 dBi (Figure 4). This directional antenna is designed for UWB radar measurements but can also be used for UWB ranging or any other wireless technology operating in its bandwidth. The antenna features “landing pads” for a user-provided edge-mounted SMA connector for the transition to a microstrip line.

VSWR is below 1.5, and return loss is greater than 13 dB for this 77.25 mm × 63 mm × 1.8 mm antenna (Figure 5).

Finally, for visible ceiling installations in offices, residential, and industrial settings, the disk-like Comprod UWB-1301000-NF covers 130 to 1000 MHz (Figure 6). The antenna is terminated with a standard N Female connector with a 15.25-inch diameter, and its low-profile 0.1-inch thickness is barely noticeable on the ceiling.

Typical VSWR is under 1.8 (2.0 maximum) for this specialized unit (Figure 7).

Conclusion

Ultra-wideband (UWB) antennas are needed to support the diverse multiband and wideband applications, which are now getting greater attention. Many standard antennas are available in various form factors which are designed specifically for the UWB situations. Using these antennas, designers can quickly select and site a UWB antenna on their circuit board or enclosure and move on to the next stages of their project.

Related EE World Content

Internal antenna transmits and receives UWB signals

UWB applications bring design decisions

UWB transceiver IC provides positioning at low power

UWB radar sensor for people positioning

UWB sensors compete with RFID, BLE apps

Add UWB hardware and software to IC designs

UWB antennas enable precise real-time location services

UWB: A reborn standard for high-accuracy location services

FAQ on fractal antennas, Part 1

FAQ on fractal antennas, Part 1The microstrip antenna, Part 1: Basics

The microstrip antenna, Part 2: Implementation

Demonstrating antenna diversity, Part 3: The Yagi antenna

External References

International Journal of Antennas and Propagation, “Wideband and UWB Antennas for Wireless Applications: A Comprehensive Review”

IntechOpen, “Ultra-Wideband Antenna and Design”

National Institute of Health, National Library of Medicine, “Ultrawideband Antennas: Growth and Evolution”