Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Automotive inductors handle temperatures to 150C

By

Bourns, Inc. announced a new AEC-Q200 compliant, automotive grade semi-shielded power inductor series that features a high operating temperature range from -40 °C up to 150 °C. The Bourns Model SRN8040HA Series is constructed using the company’s advanced magnetic silicon-based coating technology that offers superior magnetic shielding while also enabling higher operating temperatures.

Bourns’ new high-temperature inductors are designed to release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors and are also a more cost-efficient alternative to fully shielded ferrite-based inductors. The Model SRN8040HA series supports high current capacity with saturation current Isat ranging from 1.3 – 15 A and provides a heating current Irms range of 1.0 – 10.0 A. The features and capabilities of these inductors make them especially well-suited for DC-DC converters and power supplies in automotive, consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics applications where greater inductor reliability is a frequent requirement.

The Bourns Model SRN8040HA semi-shielded power inductor series is available now and is RoHS compliant and halogen free.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy