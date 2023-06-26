Automotive inductors handle temperatures to 150C

Bourns, Inc. announced a new AEC-Q200 compliant, automotive grade semi-shielded power inductor series that features a high operating temperature range from -40 °C up to 150 °C. The Bourns Model SRN8040HA Series is constructed using the company’s advanced magnetic silicon-based coating technology that offers superior magnetic shielding while also enabling higher operating temperatures.

Bourns’ new high-temperature inductors are designed to release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors and are also a more cost-efficient alternative to fully shielded ferrite-based inductors. The Model SRN8040HA series supports high current capacity with saturation current I sat ranging from 1.3 – 15 A and provides a heating current I rms range of 1.0 – 10.0 A. The features and capabilities of these inductors make them especially well-suited for DC-DC converters and power supplies in automotive, consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics applications where greater inductor reliability is a frequent requirement.

The Bourns Model SRN8040HA semi-shielded power inductor series is available now and is RoHS compliant and halogen free.