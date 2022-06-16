Photovoltaic high-power fuses designed to UL 248 and IEC 60269 standards

The POWrFuse High-Power Fuse product family features a high-power rating. Bourns’ new industrial fuse links are designed to UL 248 and IEC 60269 standard requirements. The capabilities of the POWrFuse series help protect solar photovoltaic power systems known to operate under extreme ambient temperatures, high-cycling and low-level fault current conditions. They are also excellent solutions for a variety of industrial, power supply and Battery Management System (BMS) applications.

Specifically, the POWrFuse PF-E series is designed to the UL 248-19 (Class gPV) photovoltaic fuse standard and offers 1,000 Vdc voltage, power ratings from 15 to 30 A, and up to a 20 kA interrupting rating. The POWrFuse PF-H (gPV) series is designed to the UL 248-19 and IEC 60269-6 (Class gPV) photovoltaic fuse standards and offers 600 Vdc/Vac voltage, power ratings from 15 to 30 A, and up to a 150 kA interrupting rating. Both high-power fuse series offer fast-acting protection under fault current, low resistance and power loss, and an operating temperature range of –55 to +125°C. Ferrule and PCB mounting options are available for both series.

The Bourns POWrFuse PF-E and PF-H (gPV) series are available now and are RoHS compliant and halogen free.

