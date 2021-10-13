Brick dc-dc converter addresses price-sensitive PoE, cell base station apps

Flex Power Modules has introduced its PKU4116HD through-hole dc-dc converter, with 36-60 V input (80 V peak) and fully-regulated 55 V output. The open-frame module is in the industry-standard 1/16th brick format, 33.02mm x 22.86mm x 9.8mm, and is rated at 110 W/2 A output to 50°C ambient with natural convection, and to 85°C with additional airflow. Excellent thermal performance also allows operation to 100°C ambient with derating. Efficiency is high, typically 92.4% at 48 Vin, full load and proven technology is used to provide high reliability at an attractive price-point.

The PKU4116HD features monotonic start-up into a pre-biased load, a remote-control function, and full protection against over-temperature, input under-voltage, output over-voltage and over-current. Standby power is typically 0.5W.

Input/output isolation is 2250VDC and is compliant with IEC/EN/UL 62368-1. Along with the 55V output, this makes the part particularly suitable for Power over Ethernet (PoE) applications as well as a supply for RF power amplifiers in microwave radio systems and small cells. EN 55022/32, CISPR 22 and FCC part 15J conducted EMC levels can be met with a simple external filter network.

The PKU4116HD is suitable for pin-in-paste reflow processes for convenient automated assembly.