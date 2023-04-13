Cable assembly line expanded to include multiple configurations

Molex has extended its cable-assembly product line with the addition of innovative solutions from I-PEX. Together, the organizations offer I-PEX MHF 4L LK and MHF I LK cable assemblies, which are available in multiple configurations using standard MHF receptacles and Molex RF connector interfaces.

The MHF I Series of micro-RF coaxial connector systems takes advantage of I-PEX’s patented locking mechanism to add another layer of connection reliability and security. Designed to keep signals connected through constant shock and vibration, this cutting-edge solution clicks into place seamlessly. Inspired by operations with drones, the patented locking system is ideally suited to address the most rigorous connectivity demands across the automotive, consumer electronics, data center, medical, smart appliance, and telecommunications industries.

To simplify and streamline implementation, the I-PEX cable assemblies offer standard, off-the-shelf availability to speed time to market and eliminate tooling and a standard MHF receptacle that enables locking cable assemblies to mate with standard MHF receptacles.

Now available, Molex offers standard assemblies on 1.13, 1.32, and 1.37 mm cable-type options.