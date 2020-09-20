CAN, RS-485 transceiver ICs target reliable connectivity

Designers requiring longer uptime for industrial automation applications can accelerate troubleshooting and communicate across larger networks with the MAX33012E controller area network (CAN) bus transceiver and the MAX33072E RS-485 half-duplex transceiver from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. These devices are designed to increase industrial system uptime for factory-floor networks. The MAX33012E features the industry’s most advanced fault detection and reporting, while the MAX33072E provides the ability to connect the broadest range of disparate nodes, increasing reliability by enabling the connection of nodes with large ground differences.

Reliable connectivity is essential to optimizing operation and improving system uptime in manufacturing for many critical industrial applications, such as asset management systems and communication fieldbus modules.

MAX33012E: Overvoltage, overcurrent and transmission error faults in CAN will shut down production and idle expensive machinery. To overcome this challenge, the MAX33012E features fault detection on data lines CANH and CANL for overvoltage, overcurrent and transmission failure, as well as fault code reporting. The MAX33012E’s detection and reporting enable the fastest troubleshooting of these faults so vital links can be immediately re-established.

MAX33072E: Modern industrial and manufacturing systems require high common mode voltage tolerance to communicate between disparate systems. The common mode range (CMR) of the MAX33072E is 1.6x greater than that of the closest competitor (receiver only). With the ability to connect the broadest range of disparate nodes, it expands communication network size to allow more machines to operate across larger areas, with simple and reliable links. The MAX33072E CMR of ±40V enables industrial systems to connect and communicate in environments of greater electrical noise, up to where a difference of either -40V or +40V between two nodes is present.

Key Advantages

Increased Uptime: Competitive CAN solutions do not feature fault detection and reporting together, leaving system operators to troubleshoot issues without knowledge of the fault’s origin or specific details. The MAX33012E gets CAN networks back online faster via the industry’s only detection, reporting and ranking of overvoltage, overcurrent and transmission errors.

Maximum ESD Protection: MAX33012E provides ±45kV of electrostatic discharge (ESD) fault protection, which is 1.8x higher than the closest competitor to make network data transmissions more resistant to ESD.

Highest CMR: MAX33072E CMR is integrated into the driver and receiver for bidirectional communications.

Availability and Pricing