Flexible wire-like supercapacitors can be built into power cords

Capacitech Energy’s Cable-Based Capacitor (CBC) technology is a flexible supercapacitor that stores energy in a wire-like form factor designed to be built inside of power cords. It can also be used to offset capacitors from the circuit board to the wiring infrastructure to reduce the size of electronics.

Cabled-Based Capacitors can be connected in series and parallel to meet various voltage and capacitance specifications. Each cell inside the CBC is rated to 1.6 V, has a capacitance of >3 F, an ESR of 0.2Ω, and has a temperature range between 0 to +70°C.

The CBC is physically flexible so that it can be seamlessly used inside wiring infrastructure, wrapped around printed circuit boards, or bent inside small cases/enclosures. The CBC is also flexible in its application. Individual CBC devices can be connected together in series and/or parallel to meet specifications (such as power and voltage requirements) of the product or system it is being used in.

Supercapacitors are designed to charge and discharge its energy quickly; something that other energy storage devices like batteries do poorly. Featuring a high power density through the CBC’s low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and a high capacitance, the CBC is designed to provide peak-power assistance, reduce power fluctuations to increase power quality and system efficiency (load leveling), reduce electromagnetic interference, and provide last-gasp backup power, and absorb charge from intermittent sources common in energy harvesting applications.

The CBC is unique for its wire-shaped and flexible form factor. This form factor allows the CBC to expand energy storage capability outside the space dedicated in a product or system for energy storage using the connected wiring infrastructure. This gives designers the opportunity to offer smaller products, higher performance products, or products with new features and capabilities by using the CBC off the printed circuit board.