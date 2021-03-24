Cell-phone-sized PFC module optimizes power use for medical devices, UAVs, industrial apps

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the launch of the Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series, a power factor correction (PFC) module that packs greater efficiency and density into a compact brick, the size of a smartphone. The AIF06ZPFC module is ideal for a wide range of high-voltage applications including medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles, and industrial applications where extreme heat and cold are a significant factor.

The AIF06ZPFC allows customers to pack more power into an application without having to increase the size of the module. Rated at 2400 watts, the module has a high conversion efficiency of 97.3 percent and provides a nominal non-isolated output voltage of 400 Vdc. This module series can be used as a standalone power supply in a diverse set of applications such as dental X-ray equipment, insulation tests, process control, and automation, and high-voltage motors and pumps. It is also ideal for applications such as tethered drones, where a high DC voltage source at low current is needed for power transmission over longer distances.

The AIF06ZPFC offers extensive monitoring, protection, and adjustment capabilities, enabling applications to meet next-generation digital requirements. The built-in Power Management Bus (PMBus) interface provides a full suite of commands and controls. The interface enables digital communication with other connected factory software and applications to deliver on the promise of Industry 4.0. The module also features a built-in, market-leading, and patented inrush limit control function, which significantly simplifies application design for engineers by eliminating the standard industry requirement to provide this function with external equipment.

The AIF06ZPFC is available from Advanced Energy’s global network of sales representatives, distributors, and value-added resellers. Full product details and technical specifications are published in the datasheet and on the product page of the company website.