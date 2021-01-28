Chassis-mount 10:1 dc-input-range converters offer 300-W with 92% efficiency

Murata announced a new 300 W chassis mount ultra-wide 10:1 DC input range converter with patented inrush current control topology and high efficiency >92% from Murata Power Solutions. The IRV300 is a fit-and-forget module designed for harsh operating environments in railway and industrial applications. It conforms to EN50155, EN50121, and EN45545, and has an operating ambient temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

The IRV300 covers an ultra-wide DC input voltage range of 16.8 Vdc to 160 Vdc, which accommodates all potential battery sizes with a single part number. Single 300 W outputs of 12 V, 24 V, and 54 V are available with output voltage adjustment capability of up to ±15%, which covers all major application voltages. Galvanic isolation between the input and output is in excess of 4 kVdc.

Standard features include enable on/off, input under-voltage lockout adjustment, wide output voltage adjustment range and LED indicator. Optional features include a hold-up capacitance for class S2 applications and OR’ing FETs for parallel redundancy. The IRV300 also features self-protection to external short circuits, over current protection, and over-temperature protection with self-resetting capability.