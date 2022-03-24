Chip varistor for automotive Ethernet sports strong ESD resistance

TDK Corporation expands its product lineup with a new chip varistor, type AVRH10C101KT4R7YA8, for automotive application Ethernet with strong resistance to ESD.

Utilizing high-precision multilayer technology and optimizing the manufacturing process and process design, the product implements a tight tolerance of 4.7 ± 0.57 pF in the capacitance range and strong resistance to voltage ESD up to 25 kV. Moreover, it delivers the performance required for ESD protection devices by OPEN Alliance 100BASE-T1 ESD Device Specification ver.2.0 and is compliant with this standard. It achieves the industry’s smallest size of 1005 (1.0 x 0.5 x 0.5 mm) as a chip varistor for automobiles, supports a maximum circuit voltage of up to 70 V, and has a high operating temperature range from -55 °C to +150 °C.

As ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and even more advanced autonomous driving systems require high-speed and low-delay telecommunication between ECUs, Ethernet for automotive applications is used as telecommunications infrastructure. This product provides ESD protection to automotive equipment without interfering with high-speed communication between ECUs. In addition to supporting high-speed communications required for future automotive equipment, the new product offers higher reliability by achieving strong ESD resistance.

Mass production will begin in March 2022.