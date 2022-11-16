Co-polymer resin meets strict requirements for 1.6Kv solar systems

SABIC launched a breakthrough polycarbonate (PC)-based copolymer resin, well-suited for photovoltaic (PV) connector bodies, that meets stricter performance and regulatory requirements for emerging 1.5Kv solar systems. The new LNP EXL9334P copolymer resin achieves the highest comparative tracking index (CTI) level (UL PLC0) and IEC as Material Group 1 (IEC MG 1). It also delivers low-temperature ductility, good dimension stability, excellent heat resistance, good durability and weather resistance, and flame retardance. With high performance across all key properties, this specialty resin surpasses competitive materials such as glass-reinforced nylon, polyphenylene ether (PPE), and standard PC. Customers could also benefit from the cost-effective design flexibility and processing efficiency of this injection-molding thermoplastic.