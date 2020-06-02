Collaboration focuses on development tools for RISC-V-based MCUs

IAR Systems and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. announce that they have formed a partnership in order to deliver powerful development tools for GigaDevice’s RISC-V based microcontrollers (MCUs).

IAR Systems provides the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench. The toolchain offers leading code performance for size and speed, as well as extensive debugging functionality with a fully integrated debugger including simulator and hardware debugging support. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The strong technology offering is accompanied by IAR Systems’ renowned technical support and services.

GigaDevice is a leading fabless company engaged in advanced memory technology and IC solutions. The company was founded in Silicon Valley in 2005 and currently produces a wide range of SPI NOR Flash, SPI NAND Flash, and MCUs for use in embedded, consumer, and mobile communications applications with more than 1 billion units shipped every year. In 2019, GigaDevice launched the world’s first RISC-V-based general-purpose MCU products.

The RISC-V technology and ecosystem are evolving rapidly, increasing the need for professional development tools. IAR Systems and GigaDevice are responding to this need with an increased collaboration to bring IAR Systems’ leading compiler and debugger technology to users of GigaDevice’s RISC-V-based MCUs, balancing processing power with reduced power consumption and a rich peripheral set. The collaboration will enable tens of thousands of companies to create powerful, easy-to-use, complete solutions based on RISC-V

Support for GigaDevice RISC-V-based MCUs is provided in IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and is available now. For developers who want to try IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V and GigaDevice’s GD32VF103 series, IAR Systems provides an evaluation kit that is offered free of charge to companies with commercially viable development projects. Learn more at iar.com/riscv.