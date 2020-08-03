Common-mode chip inductors suppress noise in high-temperature electronics

Bourns, Inc. introduced a new CANbus Common Mode Chip Inductor series. The new AEC-Q200 compliant inductors feature a ferrite core with a bifilar-wound construction that provides high impedance over a broad frequency range to suppress unwanted incoming or outgoing EMI signals.

Offered in a compact form factor, the SRF4530A series features a wide operating temperature range from –55 to +150 °C, an inductance range of 11 – 100 µH and an impedance range of 600 – 7500 Ω. Bourns designed its latest inductor series to meet noise suppression, high-temperature operation, and high-reliability application requirements that are needed in many CANbus-based applications.

Bourns SRF4530A series is available now and is RoHS compliant.