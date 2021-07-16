Common-mode chokes optimized for high-speed interface noise suppression

Murata has released two automotive common mode choke coils intended for noise suppression in high-speed interfaces that use Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) on Power Over Coax (PoC). Since this application requires a higher current compared to conventional differential interfaces, the DLW21SH391XQ2 and DLW21PH201XQ2 were developed specifically to handle a range from 300mA to 500mA. With sensor nodes becoming more compact, smaller ground patterns make it challenging to reduce unwanted noise. By inserting these compact 2012 size (2.0 × 1.2 mm/0805 inch) products between the data transmission and the ground lines, noise suppression is greatly improved.

As background, detection sensors have become increasingly ubiquitous as the demand in the autonomous vehicle market – specifically in-vehicle cameras – has surged. SerDes is typically used in image data transmission interfaces. This, in turn, has led to the deployment of PoC, which combines data and power transmission over a single coaxial line to reduce the amount of cable needed.