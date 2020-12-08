Compact flat-wire SMT chokes carry high currents

TDK Corporation has extended its portfolio of EPCOS ERU SMT power inductors with the ERU16 choke series, comprised of ten different types. The inductance values of the new B82559B*A016 series, which replaces the former B82559AA016 series, extend from 1.0 µH to 30 µH, and their saturation currents range from 10.3 A DC to 40.4 A DC at 25 °C.

A key feature of these new power inductors is their compact design: With a footprint of just 17.3 x 16.5 mm, they take up 12 percent less space on the PCB than their predecessor. The low insertion heights of 7.55 mm (1.0 µH) to 11.1 mm (30 µH) vary depending on the type. This low-profile design is based on a flat rectangular helical winding technology, which also results in lower losses.

The DC resistances are between 1 mΩ and 15.4 mΩ. The new series of high-current chokes are designed for operating temperatures between -40 °C and +150 °C. Its additional third soldering pad results in high mechanical stability on the PCB. The new components can be used as output and storage chokes in a wide variety of power supply topologies including point-of-load (POL) converters, DC-DC converters, high-current switch-mode power supplies, and inverters for photovoltaic systems in hybrid and electric vehicles. The components are RoHS-compatible and qualified to AEC-Q200.