Compact SSDs support PCIe Gen 4×4 with enhanced data integrality and i-temp compatibility

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation introduced the new generation FerriSSD NVMe PCIe Gen 4 x4 BGA SSD. This latest solution features support for i-temp and integrates advanced IntelligentSeries technology, delivering robust data integrity in extreme temperature environments that meet the rigorous demands of industrial embedded systems and automotive applications.

The latest FerriSSD BGA SSD supports PCIe Gen 4 x4 and uses high-density 3D NAND within a compact 16mm x 20mm BGA chip-scale package. With storage capacities up to 1TB, these high-performance embedded SSDs utilize Silicon Motion’s latest innovations to achieve high sequential read speeds exceeding 6GB/s and sequential write speeds exceeding

4GB/s. Equipped with Silicon Motion’s proprietary IntelligentSeries data protection technology that enhances reliability and performance through the use of encryption, data caching, data scanning, and protect features, as well as supporting the i-temp requirements of operating in extreme temperatures from -40°C to + 85°C. This latest FerriSSD offers a high-performance and highly reliable embedded storage solution for a broad range of applications and operating environments including in-car computing, thin client computing, point-of-sale terminals, multifunction printers, telecommunications equipment, factory automation tools, and a wide range of server applications.

Additional features of the FerriSSD solution include: Built-in SR-IOV capability, enabling virtual machines to share a single physical PCIe device, ensuring greater flexibility and scalability while maintaining security; Digitally signed firmware with eFuse, AES-128/256 encryption; TCG Opal v2.01 compliance; Hardware SHA384 with a True Random Number Generator (TRNG), offering the most robust data security.

Silicon Motion is dedicated to developing innovative and highly adaptable cutting-edge solutions. We are excited to announce that our latest embedded storage technology will be unveiled at Embedded World 2024.