Cryptography tool protects products and integrates with 1-Wire

Analog Devices, Inc. introduced the DS28E30 1-Wire ECDSA Secure Authenticator, a cost-effective solution to detect and help protect products from counterfeiting or misuse. Combining a fixed-function cryptographic toolbox based on the industry-standard FIPS 186 elliptic curve digital signature algorithm (ECDSA), secure storage of keys and application data, and the single-contact 1-Wire interface, the device easily integrates into existing or new designs with minimal complexity.

The DS28E30 provides secure features to enable use management of limited life tools, sensors, and other peripherals. These include a monotonic, non-resettable, decrement-only counter and 1Kbit of general-purpose EEPROM that can optionally be ECDSA protected to store application data including end-product life-cycle information.

DS28E30 key features: