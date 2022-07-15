Current-sense shunt resistor offers 0.5 milliohm resistance, 3-W power rating

High-efficiency High-efficiency current sensing requires low resistance values. However, lead resistance may cause inaccuracies in sensing measurement for ultra-low resistance values. Four terminal Kelvin connections with separate sense and current flow connections eliminate the detrimental effects of lead resistance, yielding a very accurate measurement of the power delivered.

Stackpole’s CSSK3637 is a four-terminal device offering resistance values down to 0.5 milliohms and a 3W power rating. The fully RoHS compliant CSSK3637 is available in tolerances as low as 0.5% and TCR of 50 ppm, providing exceptional precision for sensing high currents.

Applications include solar power, network infrastructure, test equipment, and instrumentation, avionics, and aerospace, as well as computers and gaming systems.

Pricing for the CSSK3637 is $0.50 to $0.55 each in 1% tolerance. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for volume pricing.