Custom design platform now includes generative AI technology

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced the new Cadence Virtuoso Studio, a next-generation custom design platform that delivers an optimal design experience and ushers in the future for custom analog design. Virtuoso Studio features a reimagined infrastructure with a unique approach to managing design processes and allows more than a 3X improvement in design throughput for today’s largest designs, enabling customers to meet aggressive time-to-market goals.

Virtuoso Studio addresses the challenges customers face with larger, more complex designs, empowering them to analyze and verify designs to ensure that design intent is maintained throughout the design cycle. This new platform features seamless integration with other Cadence solutions, including the Cadence Spectre Simulation Platform, Cadence Allegro PCB Design, and Cadence Pegasus Verification System, removing traditional barriers between different design domains and speeding design closure. Virtuoso Studio is newly integrated with the AWR Microwave Office solution, and the Pegasus Design Rule Check (DRC) Solution and Layout Versus Schematic (LVS) Solution are now available from within the Virtuoso Layout Suite. These provide advanced mmWave design and interactive signoff quality analysis during layout creation. Additionally, customers can access the Spectre Simulation Platform, including the Spectre X Simulator and Spectre FX Simulator, through Virtuoso Studio, which allows for the analysis of the industry’s largest analog and mixed-signal designs.

The new Virtuoso Studio platform offers customers the same great experience they are accustomed to, with the following benefits to address growing complexity: Proven Solution: Virtuoso Studio continues to offer the secure, proven solutions that industry-leading companies and foundries have trusted for 30 years for their analog, RFIC, and mixed-signal designs. Improved Productivity: Design teams can leverage comprehensive planar and FinFET-based layout placement automation and new routing solutions to improve engineering productivity. Cloud-Ready: Virtuoso Studio offers massively scalable, cloud-ready solutions for occurrences when hundreds of simulations turn into thousands. It is optimized for customers’ preferred cloud providers or ready for private cloud deployment. Generative AI for Design Migration: The foundry-supported solutions ease the burden of process migration for schematics and layouts. Tools within the Virtuoso ADE Suite quickly re-center and validate designs post-migration, so customers can achieve aggressive time-to-market goals. Customers can utilize AI-enabled tools to take existing IP and transform it for their next-generation designs. 3D-IC Integration: Virtuoso Studio allows the heterogeneous integration of 2.5D and 3D designs for advanced nodes, analog/RF packaging/modules, and photonics systems.

Virtuoso Studio stays at the forefront of delivering designs accurately and on time through innovative improvements in traditional custom design tools. The new Design Space Optimization feature lets customers utilize AI algorithms to navigate competing specifications and aid in design centering, particularly after the process migration of a design. Customers can experience faster interactive editing in both the layout and schematic tools, thanks to optimized code and algorithms, while multi-threading accelerates rendering, connectivity extraction, and design rule checks in parallel. Additionally, the Cadence Spectre FMC Analysis is integrated into Virtuoso Studio and provides a complete machine learning (ML)-based Monte Carlo variation solution to deliver a 3-to-6-sigma yield with orders of magnitude speedup over brute force Monte Carlo analysis.